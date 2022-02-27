Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2,708.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,682 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Haemonetics worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,239 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,583,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Haemonetics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,118 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,039,000 after purchasing an additional 512,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447,875 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAE opened at $57.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 133.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $130.90.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

