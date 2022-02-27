Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $23.69 Million in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 291,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Bunge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $48,686,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 492,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,945,000 after purchasing an additional 436,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 406,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,050 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,473 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $105.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.