Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $26.96 Million Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 666,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,956,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kroger as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $2,882,000. Amundi bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.47.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.46 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

