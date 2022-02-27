Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $30.78 Million Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,533,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,782,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Medical Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,291,000 after buying an additional 16,179,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after buying an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,813 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,017,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after buying an additional 1,434,051 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

