Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $31.09 Million Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,434,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,094,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Element Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 148.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Element Solutions stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Element Solutions (Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

