Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 100,330 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,330 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Outfront Media worth $31,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Outfront Media by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 101.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,549,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 782,210 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,322,000 after purchasing an additional 447,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 55.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,003,000 after buying an additional 1,019,539 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of OUT stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.56%.

OUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Outfront Media Profile (Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.