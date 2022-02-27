Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 281,683 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281,683 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Copart worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after buying an additional 935,916 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,364.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,277,000 after buying an additional 834,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 47.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after buying an additional 699,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after buying an additional 478,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $124.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.54 and its 200-day moving average is $141.93. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.