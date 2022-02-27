Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 613,339 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,339 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Trip.com Group worth $31,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,508,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,373,000 after purchasing an additional 139,603 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,274 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.