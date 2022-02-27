Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,925 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $24,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $150.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.95. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

