Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.67.

BNDSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.76) to €0.73 ($0.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €0.70 ($0.80) to €0.72 ($0.82) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of BNDSY stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.07.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

