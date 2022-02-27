Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.31% of Best Buy worth $331,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 87.3% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 547,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $57,904,000 after buying an additional 255,262 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy by 60.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 532,205 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,414,000 after buying an additional 199,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $95.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

