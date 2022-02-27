Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,993,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.42% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $372,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $108,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after buying an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $39,054,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after acquiring an additional 606,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,080,000.

VMBS opened at $51.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

