Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,529,332 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.18% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $314,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.