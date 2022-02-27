Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 243,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Cadence Design Systems worth $375,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after buying an additional 1,237,952 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after buying an additional 852,450 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,660,000 after buying an additional 633,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,089,000 after buying an additional 444,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,195,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $152.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,279. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

