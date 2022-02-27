Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,432,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Johnson Controls International worth $369,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after buying an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,650,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

