Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,246,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Schlumberger worth $362,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

