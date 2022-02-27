Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $303.42 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of PPG Industries worth $303,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.24 and its 200-day moving average is $158.46. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

