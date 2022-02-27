Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 117,279 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of Welltower worth $343,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

WELL stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

