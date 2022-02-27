Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 129,407 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,546,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,407 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Sysco worth $356,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Sysco by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,045,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

