Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 170,294 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,085,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170,294 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 5.48% of Voya Financial worth $373,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Voya Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,339 shares of company stock worth $3,318,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOYA opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

