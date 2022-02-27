Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 313,897 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.98% of Quanta Services worth $321,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.43. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.79 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.