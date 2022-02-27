Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 359,066 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,299,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Global Payments worth $362,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 432,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $212,325 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

