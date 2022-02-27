Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 450,535 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Prudential Financial worth $320,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.47 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.26.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.22%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $334,495.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.