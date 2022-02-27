Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 50,208 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of Phillips 66 worth $300,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,171,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day moving average is $76.72.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.