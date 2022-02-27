Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 74,961 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of ResMed worth $341,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 42.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at $20,299,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total transaction of $616,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,013 shares of company stock worth $11,414,654. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

RMD opened at $245.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.14. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

