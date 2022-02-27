Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 76,734 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,726,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,734 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of AMETEK worth $338,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

NYSE:AME opened at $129.87 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average of $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

