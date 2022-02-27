Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,238 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of Ross Stores worth $312,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

