Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,238 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of Ross Stores worth $312,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
Ross Stores stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.
Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)
Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ross Stores (ROST)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.