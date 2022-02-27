Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €82.07 ($93.26).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday.

ETR:BAS opened at €60.43 ($68.67) on Friday. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($82.82). The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

