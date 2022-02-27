Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Cap of $648,768.92

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $648,768.92 and $2,781.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00019653 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000251 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

