Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Hits $1,218.90 on Top Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00205344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.00362714 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00062348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008186 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

