Beer Money Market Capitalization Hits $414,773.76 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $414,773.76 and approximately $14,425.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003815 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 355,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

