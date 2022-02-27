Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Hits Market Capitalization of $685,266.35

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $685,266.35 and approximately $663.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00003654 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00036034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00110069 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,014,423 coins and its circulating supply is 490,603 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.