BENQI (QI) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $16.05 million and approximately $15.36 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.22 or 0.06997668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,810.55 or 1.00170289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00053797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003067 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

