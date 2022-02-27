Beyond Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.63 or 0.06887070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,836.42 or 0.99930455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00053885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

