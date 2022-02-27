Binamon (BMON) Achieves Market Cap of $4.70 Million

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Binamon has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $814,773.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.32 or 0.06944740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,002.15 or 1.00145181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00054447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

