BinaryX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.27 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $46.17 million and approximately $20.27 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.82 or 0.00059593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007670 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.00299434 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

