Binemon (BIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.11 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Binemon has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.74 or 0.07074858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,624.40 or 0.99951153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

