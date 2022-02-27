bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Cap of $4.44 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $292,375.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.86 or 0.06910917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,603.12 or 0.99764208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00053257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003130 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

