Bitcoin Atom Price Down 28.9% This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $701,615.01 and approximately $217.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

