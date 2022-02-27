Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $861.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $861.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00004985 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.74 or 0.00268210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00078447 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00085594 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

