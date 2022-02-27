Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $82.21 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $82.21 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $81.69 or 0.00217820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,503.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.44 or 0.00809093 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00033049 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,991,008 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

