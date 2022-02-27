BitCore Market Cap Tops $1.53 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $144,421.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,272.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.47 or 0.07113064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.40 or 0.00276032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.00806856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00073330 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00402913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00216095 BTC.

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

