BitScreener Token (BITX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,499.00

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, BitScreener Token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitScreener Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitScreener Token has a market cap of $692,616.32 and $1,499.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitScreener Token Profile

BitScreener Token (CRYPTO:BITX) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener . BitScreener Token’s official website is tokensale.bitscreener.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling BitScreener Token

