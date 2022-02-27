BitWhite Market Capitalization Tops $109,855.57 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $109,855.57 and $28,150.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitWhite

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

