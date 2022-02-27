BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.37% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $32,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,659,000 after buying an additional 111,055 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,419,000 after buying an additional 180,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $749.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.