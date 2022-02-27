Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Black Hills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,678,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Black Hills by 249.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

BKH opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

