Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

BKI opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.38.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Black Knight by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Black Knight by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 167,201 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

