BlackHat (BLKC) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. BlackHat has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $403,087.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.62 or 0.07045676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,979.16 or 0.99735649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003063 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.