BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 40,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period.

NYSE BTZ opened at $12.77 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

