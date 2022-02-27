BlackRock Inc. Acquires 155,344 Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Camber Energy worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Camber Energy in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 24.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEI stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Camber Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

